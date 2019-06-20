University of Hong Kong associate professor Cheung Kie-chung being escorted to Eastern Magistrate’s Court by police last August. Cheung is accused of murdering his wife Chan Wai-man at their home. Photo: Dickson Lee
University of Hong Kong professor accused of murdering wife hit with additional charge of preventing lawful burial
- Fresh charge alleges Cheung Kie-chung, 53, prevented his wife’s body from being buried between August 17 and 28 last year
