The 22-month-old girl was taken by a woman to Tuen Mun Hospital on Tsing Lun Road, Tuen Mun shortly after 4am, where the girl was later certified dead, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police investigating death of 22-month-old girl at Hong Kong public hospital
- Infant was taken by woman to Tuen Mun Hospital shortly after 4am on Thursday, where girl was later certified dead
