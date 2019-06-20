The alleged incident took place in the boys’ changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11. Photo: Handout
Student accused of slashing fellow pupil’s face with a pen at Hong Kong secondary school is charged with wounding
- Aramiz Julyan Zita Delfino, 17, is accused of injuring another student in changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11
Topic | Law
The alleged incident took place in the boys’ changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11. Photo: Handout