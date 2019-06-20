Johnny Wong admitted to the fraud at Eastern Court and will be sentenced on July 11. Photo: SCMP
Friends of the Earth assistant manager admits HK$400,000 fraud after court hears he lied on his CV before getting corporate social responsibility role
- Johnny Wong claimed to have master’s degree in economics from Baptist University, a programme that does not exist
- The father of three also claimed associate membership of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants
