Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Johnny Wong admitted to the fraud at Eastern Court and will be sentenced on July 11. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Friends of the Earth assistant manager admits HK$400,000 fraud after court hears he lied on his CV before getting corporate social responsibility role

  • Johnny Wong claimed to have master’s degree in economics from Baptist University, a programme that does not exist
  • The father of three also claimed associate membership of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 6:30pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Johnny Wong admitted to the fraud at Eastern Court and will be sentenced on July 11. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.