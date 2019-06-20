There were violent clashes on June 12 outside the legislature. Photo: Felix Wong
Questions over credibility of Hong Kong Police Force as security chief says riot squad uniforms have no room for officers’ identity numbers
- Special Tactical Squad members accused of police brutality did not have their identifying numbers displayed on their uniforms
- At same time, hundreds of frontline officers have complained of bullying and a public hate campaign, including posting of personal data online
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protest groups, including teachers, parents, religious officials and two lawmakers gather outside the Chief Executive’s Office on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
No bloodshed, no injuries, no arrests: Hong Kong extradition bill protesters vow peaceful response after deadline passes with demands unanswered
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam does not respond to calls for her to withdraw controversial bill
- Groups urge supporters to disrupt city’s transport links, picnic outside government buildings, or go on strike
