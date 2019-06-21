District Court in Wan Chai. A 37-year-old woman on Friday admitted using a 14-inch butcher’s cleaver to attack her father. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong woman who hacked elderly father in head with meat cleaver gets 12 months in jail
- Woman said she attacked 83-year-old father because he stole her laundry soap
- Judges reduces sentence by nine months because father forgave her
Topic | Hong Kong courts
