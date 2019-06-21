Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

District Court in Wan Chai. A 37-year-old woman on Friday admitted using a 14-inch butcher’s cleaver to attack her father. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman who hacked elderly father in head with meat cleaver gets 12 months in jail

  • Woman said she attacked 83-year-old father because he stole her laundry soap
  • Judges reduces sentence by nine months because father forgave her
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 5:25pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:26pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

District Court in Wan Chai. A 37-year-old woman on Friday admitted using a 14-inch butcher’s cleaver to attack her father. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.