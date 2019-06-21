The High Court was told that Ng Ka-tsun, 28, was the main culprit behind two scams in 2017. Photo: Roy Issa
Two Hong Kong men stole US$143,300 from victim in violent robbery related to Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake scam, court is told
- Ng Ka-tsun, 28, faces one count of attempted fraud, two of fraud and a count of robbery, along with Fong Man-tik, 23
- Victims of the scam and robbery were promised festive delicacies from Maxim’s bakery at staff discount
Topic | Scams and swindles
The High Court was told that Ng Ka-tsun, 28, was the main culprit behind two scams in 2017. Photo: Roy Issa