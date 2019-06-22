Police officers in anti-riot gear patrolling their headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police plan to ‘stick to soft approach and exercise restraint’ after 15-hour siege by protesters against extradition bill
- Muted tactic praised for avoiding clashes but concerns raised over morale of force, as observers note some protesters had clearly broken law with impunity
- Force wary of deepening public mistrust following June 12 crackdown
