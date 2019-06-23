A protester outside the police headquarters on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police chief defends restrained approach to Hong Kong anti-extradition protesters’ siege of HQ
- Officers had to stand silently as protesters threw eggs at their Wan Chai headquarters and vandalised the building’s walls
- Stephen Lo says decision not to crack down was ‘made with public interest and officers’ well-being in mind’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s top officials vow to do better and urge public to give them another chance as government seeks to recover from extradition bill crisis
- Secretaries for finance, labour, health and development plus the No 2 official Matthew Cheung all promise to rebuild trust and start over
- In contrast Chief Executive Carrie Lam stays out of public eye for fifth consecutive day, not even attending Mass
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
