Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester outside the police headquarters on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Police chief defends restrained approach to Hong Kong anti-extradition protesters’ siege of HQ

  • Officers had to stand silently as protesters threw eggs at their Wan Chai headquarters and vandalised the building’s walls
  • Stephen Lo says decision not to crack down was ‘made with public interest and officers’ well-being in mind’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 3:15pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester outside the police headquarters on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s top officials vow to do better and urge public to give them another chance as government seeks to recover from extradition bill crisis

  • Secretaries for finance, labour, health and development plus the No 2 official Matthew Cheung all promise to rebuild trust and start over
  • In contrast Chief Executive Carrie Lam stays out of public eye for fifth consecutive day, not even attending Mass
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 1:37pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:56pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters besiege Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai for 15 hours on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.