Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The global financial watchdog now says Hong Kong has a ‘strong legal foundation’ and effective measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Law and Crime

Global money-laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force tones down concern over Hong Kong’s lack of extradition deal

  • Paris-based body stated issue as ‘most significant deficit’ a decade ago, and has since softened its stance, but officials still cite old report
  • Lawmakers question relevance of initial concerns, accusing city authorities of misleading the public
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The global financial watchdog now says Hong Kong has a ‘strong legal foundation’ and effective measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.