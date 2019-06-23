Medical and legal professionals have some advice for police officers at hospitals. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police accused of harassing hospital staff during searches for extradition bill protesters as medical and legal professionals call on officers to behave
- About 80 medical and legal practitioners, together with six professional groups, sign petition calling on force to stop its actions in hospitals
- They say at least five injured demonstrators were detained while others declined to go for treatment fearing they would be arrested too
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Medical and legal professionals have some advice for police officers at hospitals. Photo: K. Y. Cheng