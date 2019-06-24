Advertisement
Joshua Wong, secretary general of Demosisto, appears on a radio show on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Dialogue with Hong Kong government over extradition bill ‘not realistic’, Joshua Wong and other student leaders say
- Demosisto secretary general says he or other political groups cannot expect to represent all those who marched on June 16
- Leader of largest pro-establishment party had called on protesters to meet government and for bill to be withdrawn
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Joshua Wong, secretary general of Demosisto, appears on a radio show on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Student leaders have dismissed calls for talks with Hong Kong officials over the extradition bill crisis, saying protesters instead wanted their demands, including bill’s withdrawal, to be met.
Joshua Wong Chi-fung, secretary general of pro-democracy party Demosisto, told a radio programme on Monday it would be regressive to start talks with the government regarding the bill, in light of recent protests.
“I do not think that I, or any political figure or group, can represent 2 million protesters,” he said.
Wong was referring to the record-breaking number of protesters who
The march went ahead despite Chief Executive
This includes mainland China, where critics say there is no guarantee of a fair trial.
Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, the city’s largest pro-establishment party,
Jacky So Tsun-fung, president of Chinese University’s student union, who was on the same programme as Wong, said it was not realistic for protesters to have a dialogue with officials.
Wong agreed, asking how it was possible to even find a contact point, given a lot of the protests against the bill were spontaneous and not initiated by any group.
“The problem now is not that everyone wants to have dialogue with [the government], but rather whether you want to accept the four demands,” he said.
The four demands are for the bill to be withdrawn; for arrested protesters to be exonerated; the retraction of all references to the protest on June 12 as a riot; and for any police officers who used excessive force that day to be punished.
“It is not realistic and feasible for the government to use the methods it adopted five years ago to attack the Umbrella Revolution, such as using middlemen to drop hints, prominent members of the community to mediate and pressure students to affect the political agenda,” Wong said, referring to the pro-democracy
Wong, a student at the Open University, hoped the government and pro-establishment camp would move with the times, as “under-the-table political transactions” were no longer suitable.
Both students said they could not estimate how many would take part in Monday’s plan to surround the government headquarters, but So said there would be tertiary students on standby to provide support.
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Pro-democracy student activist Joshua Wong leaves Hong Kong prison and vows to join fight against controversial extradition bill
- The 22-year-old was released after month in prison and called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down
- Wong had a three-month sentence for contempt of court reduced to two months and returned to prison in May
Topic | Joshua Wong
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after his release from prison at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung, fresh out of jail on Monday, said he would join the fight of millions of Hongkongers against the highly contentious extradition bill until the government backs down.
The founder of political group Demosisto, who returned to prison in May to finish his two-month term for contempt of court, made the pledge as he was released from jail on Monday morning.
Wearing a white shirt and black trousers, he was greeted by more than 10 members of Demosisto who came to welcome him back to freedom at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre.
A few middle-aged supporters were also there and shouted “I want true democracy!”, a signature slogan dating from the 2014 Occupy movement, of which Wong was a key figure.
He said he regretted missing the chance to fight alongside millions of Hongkongers who protested against the government’s proposed bill, which would allow the transfer of prisoners to jurisdictions Hong Kong currently lacks an extradition agreement with, including mainland China.
In a show of defiance,
The historic rally followed a massive demonstration last Sunday where organisers said
“I call on Carrie Lam to step down, completely withdraw the extradition bill and retract the definition of ‘riot’ for Wednesday’s confrontation … I will join the fight with Hong Kong people against the bill until the government backs down,” Wong said.
“Carrie Lam is not fit to be chief executive. When she was shedding tears on television, Hong Kong people were shedding blood in Admiralty.
“Through these protests, we tell the whole world that Hong Kong people won’t be silent under the suppression of President Xi Jinping and Carrie Lam … Even now she is still brazen-faced,” he said.
Wong, who later joined protesters outside the Legislative Council at around 2.30pm, was welcomed with a big round of applause as he stepped into the protest area of the complex in Admiralty.
“When I was in the prison, wearing the brown uniform and watching the live broadcast, I wanted to thank every person who worked together and fought against the evil extradition law,” Wong said.
“I am proud of every Hongkonger.”
Wong returned to jail last month despite
The poster boy for the biggest civil disobedience movement in the city’s history was jailed for three months in January last year after pleading guilty to contempt of court for failing to leave a protest site which a court had ordered be cleared.
The 22-year-old lodged an appeal after being sentenced and was released on bail after six days in prison.
Last month the Court of Appeal reduced his term to two months, but refused to set aside the jail sentence.
The event for which Wong was jailed is largely a footnote in the history of the Occupy movement, during which pro-democracy protesters occupied major thoroughfares in various parts of Hong Kong for 79 days, in defiance of a restrictive framework Beijing handed down for the city’s leadership election.
Wong fell foul of the law for remaining in Mong Kok, one of the protest strongholds in Kowloon, on November 26, 2014, despite court orders, which had been sought by taxi and minibus groups to clear it.
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Wong joins protesters outside Legco after leaving jail