A few middle-aged supporters were also there and shouted “I want true democracy!”, a signature slogan dating from the 2014 Occupy movement, of which Wong was a key figure.

He said he regretted missing the chance to fight alongside millions of Hongkongers who protested against the government’s proposed bill, which would allow the transfer of prisoners to jurisdictions Hong Kong currently lacks an extradition agreement with, including mainland China.

an estimated 2 million protesters poured onto the streets In a show of defiance,on Sunday, calling on Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to go further than suspending the extradition bill and withdraw it completely.

over 1 million Hong Kong people marched against the unpopular bill The historic rally followed a massive demonstration last Sunday where organisers said, and the eruption of violent clashes between protesters and police last Wednesday, which the police characterised as a riot.

“I call on Carrie Lam to step down, completely withdraw the extradition bill and retract the definition of ‘riot’ for Wednesday’s confrontation … I will join the fight with Hong Kong people against the bill until the government backs down,” Wong said.

Joshua Wong was greeted by fellow student activist Nathan Law (left) upon leaving Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong

“Carrie Lam is not fit to be chief executive. When she was shedding tears on television, Hong Kong people were shedding blood in Admiralty.

“Through these protests, we tell the whole world that Hong Kong people won’t be silent under the suppression of President Xi Jinping and Carrie Lam … Even now she is still brazen-faced,” he said.

Wong, who later joined protesters outside the Legislative Council at around 2.30pm, was welcomed with a big round of applause as he stepped into the protest area of the complex in Admiralty.

“When I was in the prison, wearing the brown uniform and watching the live broadcast, I wanted to thank every person who worked together and fought against the evil extradition law,” Wong said.

“I am proud of every Hongkonger.”

Wong called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down. Photo: Winson Wong

winning an appeal for a lighter sentence Wong returned to jail last month despiteover a conviction related to the 2014 Occupy protests.

The poster boy for the biggest civil disobedience movement in the city’s history was jailed for three months in January last year after pleading guilty to contempt of court for failing to leave a protest site which a court had ordered be cleared.

The 22-year-old lodged an appeal after being sentenced and was released on bail after six days in prison.

Last month the Court of Appeal reduced his term to two months, but refused to set aside the jail sentence.

The event for which Wong was jailed is largely a footnote in the history of the Occupy movement, during which pro-democracy protesters occupied major thoroughfares in various parts of Hong Kong for 79 days, in defiance of a restrictive framework Beijing handed down for the city’s leadership election.