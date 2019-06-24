The helper pleaded guilty at Eastern Court as soon as possible, her lawyer said. Photo: SCMP
Domestic helper jailed for four months in Hong Kong for lacing water drunk by employer’s son with urine
- The 13-year-old boy was unintended victim after he sipped from flask meant for his mother, the original target of Indonesian helper Komsatun
- Helper pleads guilty to one count of administering poison or other destructive or noxious thing with intent to injure
