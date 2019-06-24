Channels

The helper pleaded guilty at Eastern Court as soon as possible, her lawyer said. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Domestic helper jailed for four months in Hong Kong for lacing water drunk by employer’s son with urine

  • The 13-year-old boy was unintended victim after he sipped from flask meant for his mother, the original target of Indonesian helper Komsatun
  • Helper pleads guilty to one count of administering poison or other destructive or noxious thing with intent to injure
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:04pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:45am, 25 Jun, 2019

