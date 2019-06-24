Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A warehouse assistant was jailed on Monday at the High Court in Admiralty for a campaign of sexual abuse against a boy that started when his victim was 10 years old. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong paedophile jailed for seven years at High Court for horrific sexual attacks on boy from age of 10

  • Ho Wing-hong offered cash and computer gear as rewards during lengthy campaign of abuse, most of which he filmed
  • Jailed molester admitted 13 sexual offences, including homosexual buggery with a minor
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A warehouse assistant was jailed on Monday at the High Court in Admiralty for a campaign of sexual abuse against a boy that started when his victim was 10 years old. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
A father who raped his daughter during abuse that spanned a decade has been jailed for 16 years at the High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong dad jailed for 16 years for ‘despicable’ sexual abuse of his daughter over a decade, including six rapes

  • Abuse that ‘even beasts could not match’ started when the girl was just nine years old
  • In one attack, the father told her: ‘There is no use in yelling. Mum is not here’
Topic |   Crime
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:16pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A father who raped his daughter during abuse that spanned a decade has been jailed for 16 years at the High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.