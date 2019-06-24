A warehouse assistant was jailed on Monday at the High Court in Admiralty for a campaign of sexual abuse against a boy that started when his victim was 10 years old. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong paedophile jailed for seven years at High Court for horrific sexual attacks on boy from age of 10
- Ho Wing-hong offered cash and computer gear as rewards during lengthy campaign of abuse, most of which he filmed
- Jailed molester admitted 13 sexual offences, including homosexual buggery with a minor
A father who raped his daughter during abuse that spanned a decade has been jailed for 16 years at the High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong dad jailed for 16 years for ‘despicable’ sexual abuse of his daughter over a decade, including six rapes
- Abuse that ‘even beasts could not match’ started when the girl was just nine years old
- In one attack, the father told her: ‘There is no use in yelling. Mum is not here’
