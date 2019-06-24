Barry Cheung arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Judge in fraud trial involving former adviser to ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung recuses himself, delaying proceedings for sixth time
- Defendant Barry Cheung claimed Stanley Chan had shown apparent bias in previous proceedings
- Judge calls grounds for his removal ‘flimsy’, but agrees to step down and Cheung’s trial is expected to start on January 7 next year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
