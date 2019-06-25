Ramanjit Singh has claimed he was tortured in India over his religious beliefs. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong resident fighting extradition to India claims he was waterboarded and electrocuted during eight days of torture linked to his religious beliefs
- Ramanjit Singh claims Punjab police punished him for being a Sikh and campaigning for independent state
- India officials want him back to face charges connected to a jail break, weapons offences, and fake credit cards
Topic | Law
Ramanjit Singh has claimed he was tortured in India over his religious beliefs. Photo: Twitter