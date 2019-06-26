Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Tsang and his wife Selina leave the Court of Final Appeal in last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Vindication for former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang as Court of Final Appeal clears him of criminal misconduct

  • Tsang had been sentenced to 18 months in jail, later reduced to one year, for failing to disclose a conflict of interest involving a mainland Chinese businessman
  • The former city leader was released from prison in January, having been plagued by ill-health throughout his sentence
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:04am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:37am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Tsang and his wife Selina leave the Court of Final Appeal in last month. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.