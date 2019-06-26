Donald Tsang and his wife Selina leave the Court of Final Appeal in last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Vindication for former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang as Court of Final Appeal clears him of criminal misconduct
- Tsang had been sentenced to 18 months in jail, later reduced to one year, for failing to disclose a conflict of interest involving a mainland Chinese businessman
- The former city leader was released from prison in January, having been plagued by ill-health throughout his sentence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Donald Tsang and his wife Selina leave the Court of Final Appeal in last month. Photo: Winson Wong