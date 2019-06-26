Protesters after a march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Tamar on June 16. Photo: Dickson Lee
High Court dismisses first legal challenge to Hong Kong police over handling of extradition bill protests – throwing out case over officer’s ‘Jesus’ comment
- First legal action against police conduct during recent protests is thrown out
- Officer allegedly made blasphemous remark during June 12 clashes
Topic | Hong Kong courts
