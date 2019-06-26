Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police have complained about being verbally abused by members of the public after extradition bill clashes during which they shot tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds at protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police quit posts at two city hospitals after complaining they were verbally abused over extradition bill arrests

  • Tensions have reached boiling point with officers claiming they have been subjected to online hate campaign
  • Lawmaker accuses force of putting retaliation above interests of general public
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 8:51pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:51pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police have complained about being verbally abused by members of the public after extradition bill clashes during which they shot tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds at protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.