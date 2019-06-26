The girl and her co-defendant were sentenced at the High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
Teenage drug mule who smuggled HK$20 million of cocaine into Hong Kong jailed for nearly 18 years – longer than she has been alive
- Girl was 15 at time of offence, which she committed to try and help pay for her mother’s upkeep
- But judge calls her crime extremely serious and said it warranted 30 years, before slashing it to give her ‘hope in life’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
