Donald Tsang and his wife Selina (right) leave the Court of Final Appeal in May following the conclusion of legal arguments. His conviction has now been quashed. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

What now for Hong Kong former chief executive Donald Tsang after his misconduct conviction is quashed by Court of Appeal?

  • The city’s former leader has hefty legal bill and speaks of family torment, but keeps his pension and honours following judges’ ruling
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam among those expressing support for Tsang, but senior legal figure says conviction was only quashed because of jury misdirection
Topic |   Donald Tsang
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:52pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Jun, 2019

Donald Tsang (centre) heard the news of his appeal win while on holiday in Europe with his family. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang has charges of criminal misconduct quashed by Court of Final Appeal

  • Tsang had been sentenced to 18 months in jail, later reduced to a year, for failing to disclose conflict of interest involving mainland Chinese businessman
  • The former city leader was released in January, having been plagued by ill-health throughout his sentence
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:04am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 26 Jun, 2019

