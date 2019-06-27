The incident took place at the Star Ferry pier in Central on the night of June 16 as the two men were waiting in line for a ferry. Photo: Roy Issa
Man who attended extradition bill protest arrested on suspicion of murder in Hong Kong ferry pier dispute
- Salesman, 26, believed to have got into argument over queuing after June 16 march with 63-year-old gardener, whom he was seen pushing to the ground
- Older man died two days later in hospital, with autopsy showing he had 13cm wound to his head
