The High Court in Admiralty. The 39-year-old defendant will be sentenced on July 30. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong man admits to stabbing his ex-wife five times outside Family Court for not allowing him to see their daughter
- Ex-husband uses 9-inch knife to stab mother of his daughter five times in the abdomen outside Family Court in 2017
- Man says he had not seen his daughter for more than two years
