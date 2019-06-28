The Indian government contends that Singh’s cases involved the equivalent of 28 serious offences under Hong Kong law. Photo: Handout
Alleged jailbreaker Ramanjit Singh says witnesses against him gave forced statements, as he challenges extradition from Hong Kong to India
- The Hong Kong resident, also an Indian national, is trying to avoid extradition over a 2016 jailbreak
- Three key witnesses have now retracted their evidence, according to his lawyers
