Commissioner of Customs and Excise Hermes Tang (right) alongside John Ossowski at the World Customs Organisation in Brussels. Photo: Handout
Canada legalises cannabis. Smuggling to Hong Kong spikes. Now, their authorities are working together to stop trafficking at its source.
- Amount of drug taken by Customs and Excise Department in first five months of year almost equals total taken in 2018
- Packages sent by post on rise as city officials aim to stop trafficking at source
Topic | Drugs
