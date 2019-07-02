Demonstrators smash windows of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
US calls for calm following Hong Kong protesters’ break-in of Legco building
- ‘Hong Kong’s success is predicated on its rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms,’ a State Department spokesperson said, urging an end to violence
- The break-in marked an escalation in protests against proposed changes to the city’s extradition laws
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Demonstrators smash windows of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem in the Legislative Council chamber. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police clear protesters occupying legislature after day of unprecedented violence and chaos
- Unparalleled assault on Legislative Council ends without bloodshed
- City’s leader Carrie Lam to hold press conference at 4am along with her No 2, Matthew Cheung, the security minister and police chief
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem in the Legislative Council chamber. Photo: Winson Wong