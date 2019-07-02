Channels

Demonstrators smash windows of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar on Monday during a protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

US calls for calm following Hong Kong protesters’ break-in of Legco building

  • ‘Hong Kong’s success is predicated on its rule of law and respect for fundamental freedoms,’ a State Department spokesperson said, urging an end to violence
  • The break-in marked an escalation in protests against proposed changes to the city’s extradition laws
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:50am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 2 Jul, 2019

A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem in the Legislative Council chamber. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police clear protesters occupying legislature after day of unprecedented violence and chaos

  • Unparalleled assault on Legislative Council ends without bloodshed
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam to hold press conference at 4am along with her No 2, Matthew Cheung, the security minister and police chief
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 1:18am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:56am, 2 Jul, 2019

