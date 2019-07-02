Channels

Tanya Chan is appealing against her convictions for inciting others to take part in the pro-democracy Occupy protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan appeals against Occupy Central convictions

  • All nine of those convicted for their roles in the 2014 protests have now lodged appeals following Chan’s announcement
  • The democrat reveals bid to clear her name after she was found guilty of incitement charges in April
Topic |   Occupy Central
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 6:50pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:07pm, 2 Jul, 2019

(Left to right) Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, Tanya Chan and former lawmaker Audrey Eu Yuet-mee outside West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan spared jail over Hong Kong’s 2014 Occupy protests

  • Chan was given eight months in jail suspended for two years
  • Sentencing had been postponed after she was found to be suffering from brain tumour
Topic |   Occupy Central
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 2:18pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 10 Jun, 2019

