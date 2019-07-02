Tanya Chan is appealing against her convictions for inciting others to take part in the pro-democracy Occupy protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan appeals against Occupy Central convictions
- All nine of those convicted for their roles in the 2014 protests have now lodged appeals following Chan’s announcement
- The democrat reveals bid to clear her name after she was found guilty of incitement charges in April
(Left to right) Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, Tanya Chan and former lawmaker Audrey Eu Yuet-mee outside West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan spared jail over Hong Kong’s 2014 Occupy protests
- Chan was given eight months in jail suspended for two years
- Sentencing had been postponed after she was found to be suffering from brain tumour
