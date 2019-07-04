Protesters smash glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Radical core of Hong Kong protesters who trashed city’s legislature were ‘prepared to die for their cause’
- Officials expect group to organise more protests and provoke further clashes in future to draw global attention to its quest
- If any protesters were injured or killed, police would have been blamed to spark condemnation and bring whole administration down, says source
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters smash glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
First arrest as Hong Kong police prepare citywide raids to hunt down protesters who stormed and vandalised Legislative Council complex
- Forensics teams have spent two days collecting fingerprints and DNA to identify protesters
- Source says dozens of protesters are being tracked down with wave of arrests to come ‘in the near future’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang