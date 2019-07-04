Channels

Protesters smash glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Radical core of Hong Kong protesters who trashed city’s legislature were ‘prepared to die for their cause’

  • Officials expect group to organise more protests and provoke further clashes in future to draw global attention to its quest
  • If any protesters were injured or killed, police would have been blamed to spark condemnation and bring whole administration down, says source
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo  

Christy Leung  

Published: 11:34pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:32am, 5 Jul, 2019

Protesters smash glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar during a protest against the extradition bill on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
First arrest as Hong Kong police prepare citywide raids to hunt down protesters who stormed and vandalised Legislative Council complex

  • Forensics teams have spent two days collecting fingerprints and DNA to identify protesters
  • Source says dozens of protesters are being tracked down with wave of arrests to come ‘in the near future’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo  

Danny Mok  

Published: 9:09pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
