Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pun Ho-chiu has appeared in Eastern Court in connection with the 15-hour siege outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protest suspect claims police assaulted him, denied him food and threatened him, court hears

  • Pun Ho-chiu is first to appear in court in connection with 15-hour siege of police headquarters
  • Pun is accused of assaulting eight officers, criminal damage and behaving in a disorderly manner
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 2:21pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:35pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pun Ho-chiu has appeared in Eastern Court in connection with the 15-hour siege outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.