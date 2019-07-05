Waglan Island is part of the Po Toi Islands cluster in the southeast waters off Hong Kong Island. Photo: Handout
Five fisherman rescued after boat sinks in sea east of Hong Kong
- Crew all pulled safely from water by passing vessel and later transferred to marine police launch
- A 51-year-old from mainland suffers minor rib injury as rest escape unscathed
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
