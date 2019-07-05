Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police associations demand British MP apologises for exposing senior officer who authorised use of force
- Labour Party’s Helen Goodman asked what ministers would do to ‘bring British citizens who ordered police brutality’ to book during House of Commons meeting
- Associations accuse her of exposing expat officers to vitriolic cyberattacks and physical threats to their families
Topic | Hong Kong police
