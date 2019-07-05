Channels

Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

1,500 Hong Kong police officers on standby to prevent unrest and conflict with mainland Chinese tourists during extradition bill protest on Sunday

  • Mainland officials handling Hong Kong affairs wary of clashes with tourists during protest near West Kowloon rail terminus
  • Riot officers and rail station on alert as 2,000 protesters will start march from Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo  

William Zheng  

Published: 10:31pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:01am, 6 Jul, 2019

Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police associations demand British MP apologises for exposing senior officer who authorised use of force

  • Labour Party’s Helen Goodman asked what ministers would do to ‘bring British citizens who ordered police brutality’ to book during House of Commons meeting
  • Associations accuse her of exposing expat officers to vitriolic cyberattacks and physical threats to their families
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 7:15pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
