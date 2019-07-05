Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
1,500 Hong Kong police officers on standby to prevent unrest and conflict with mainland Chinese tourists during extradition bill protest on Sunday
- Mainland officials handling Hong Kong affairs wary of clashes with tourists during protest near West Kowloon rail terminus
- Riot officers and rail station on alert as 2,000 protesters will start march from Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police associations demand British MP apologises for exposing senior officer who authorised use of force
- Labour Party’s Helen Goodman asked what ministers would do to ‘bring British citizens who ordered police brutality’ to book during House of Commons meeting
- Associations accuse her of exposing expat officers to vitriolic cyberattacks and physical threats to their families
Topic | Hong Kong police
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang