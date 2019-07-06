Riot police clear the area around Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Storming protesters were ‘like zombies’: a police officer’s view from inside the Hong Kong legislature
- A 17-hour shift, a worried family and a mob of vandals combined to make July 1 an unforgettable day for a Hong Kong detective
- But he says despite the clashes, the police won ‘as there were no major casualties that day, everyone was safe’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police clear the area around Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Hong Kong Reddit’: how leaderless extradition protests took a lead from social media
- Online platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram play a key role in helping protesters coordinate their moves and stay on message
- Anonymity gives peace of mind, while coded language identifies ‘outsiders’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong