Riot police clear the area around Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Storming protesters were ‘like zombies’: a police officer’s view from inside the Hong Kong legislature

  • A 17-hour shift, a worried family and a mob of vandals combined to make July 1 an unforgettable day for a Hong Kong detective
  • But he says despite the clashes, the police won ‘as there were no major casualties that day, everyone was safe’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Published: 4:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:26pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Online messaging services played a key role in Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

‘Hong Kong Reddit’: how leaderless extradition protests took a lead from social media

  • Online platforms such as LIHKG and Telegram play a key role in helping protesters coordinate their moves and stay on message
  • Anonymity gives peace of mind, while coded language identifies ‘outsiders’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Published: 8:45am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:17am, 29 Jun, 2019

