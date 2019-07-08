Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The victim had just left the residential building through the back entrance when he was robbed. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Manhunt in Hong Kong for three masked robbers who stole HK$100,000 in valuables and cash from man who left mahjong parlour

  • Culprits threatened victim with two knives and robbed him of a Rolex watch, a gold necklace, bracelet and HK$2,000 in cash, police said
  • Victim unhurt while robbers fled on foot before police arrived
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:21pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:24pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The victim had just left the residential building through the back entrance when he was robbed. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.