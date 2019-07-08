The victim had just left the residential building through the back entrance when he was robbed. Photo: Handout
Manhunt in Hong Kong for three masked robbers who stole HK$100,000 in valuables and cash from man who left mahjong parlour
- Culprits threatened victim with two knives and robbed him of a Rolex watch, a gold necklace, bracelet and HK$2,000 in cash, police said
- Victim unhurt while robbers fled on foot before police arrived
Topic | Crime
