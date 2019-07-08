The defendant pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of unlawful detention. Photo: Roy Issa
Man raped and beat married lover after calling her to go shopping, Hong Kong’s High Court told
- Chan Kwok-ching, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of unlawful detention
- Woman hid on rooftop for hours after alleged attack because she feared she would meet defendant as she made her escape
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The defendant pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of unlawful detention. Photo: Roy Issa