The defendant pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of unlawful detention. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Man raped and beat married lover after calling her to go shopping, Hong Kong’s High Court told

  • Chan Kwok-ching, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of unlawful detention
  • Woman hid on rooftop for hours after alleged attack because she feared she would meet defendant as she made her escape
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 6:02pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:28pm, 8 Jul, 2019

The defendant pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of unlawful detention. Photo: Roy Issa
