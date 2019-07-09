The defendant was convicted of indecent assault last month. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong doctor convicted of indecent assault for grabbing schoolgirl’s buttocks on bus spared jail after magistrate shows mercy
- Lau Ka-chun, 27, sentenced to 240 hours of community service after court agrees to request by defence
- Conviction for indecent assault on public transport generally warrants 14 to 28 days of imprisonment, even for first-time offenders, magistrate says
Topic | Hong Kong courts
