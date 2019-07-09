Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The defendant was convicted of indecent assault last month. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong doctor convicted of indecent assault for grabbing schoolgirl’s buttocks on bus spared jail after magistrate shows mercy

  • Lau Ka-chun, 27, sentenced to 240 hours of community service after court agrees to request by defence
  • Conviction for indecent assault on public transport generally warrants 14 to 28 days of imprisonment, even for first-time offenders, magistrate says
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 3:27pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:27pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The defendant was convicted of indecent assault last month. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.