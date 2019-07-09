Channels

Cocaine wraps found inside the shoes of a suspect, who is one of four arrested in a customs operation targeting drug trafficking by young people between Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs warns young people against drug dealers offering free travel and quick cash to hire them as cocaine, Ice and ketamine mules

  • Criminals recruiting young traffickers in online chat groups, offering free trips across Asia and South America
  • Four suspects aged as young as 15 arrested in customs operation targeting Hong Kong to Macau route
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 7:51pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:56pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Officers in an unmarked van intercept four men outside a border checkpoint in northern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police foil US$1.68 million attempted armed robbery with daring ambush near immigration checkpoint

  • Five suspects arrested and officer forced to draw his weapon during struggle
  • Gang believed to be targeting money exchange pair near Lok Ma Chau control point
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:48pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:01pm, 3 Jul, 2019

