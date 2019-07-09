The teen was swimming off a beach on the southern coast of Lantau Island. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong swimmer drowns at Welcome Beach, Lantau Island, the day before he is due to find out his Diploma of Secondary Education results
- Friends realise the 18-year-old is missing while swimming outside safety nets at popular beach spot
- The young man is pronounced dead at North Lantau Hospital at 7.51pm
