The teen was swimming off a beach on the southern coast of Lantau Island. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong swimmer drowns at Welcome Beach, Lantau Island, the day before he is due to find out his Diploma of Secondary Education results

  • Friends realise the 18-year-old is missing while swimming outside safety nets at popular beach spot
  • The young man is pronounced dead at North Lantau Hospital at 7.51pm
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 10:52pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 9 Jul, 2019


