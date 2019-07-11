Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lee Wai-ka, a former police officer, appears for his rape trial at the High Court on November 27, 2017. Photo: Chris Lau
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer jailed for rape of woman he met through online gaming acquitted on appeal

  • Court of Appeal rules that trial judge misdirected the jury in assessing comments about the 2016 assault
  • Lee Wai-ka, 31, remains in detention as prosecutors consider retrial
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 10:09pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lee Wai-ka, a former police officer, appears for his rape trial at the High Court on November 27, 2017. Photo: Chris Lau
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.