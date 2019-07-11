Lee Wai-ka, a former police officer, appears for his rape trial at the High Court on November 27, 2017. Photo: Chris Lau
Hong Kong police officer jailed for rape of woman he met through online gaming acquitted on appeal
- Court of Appeal rules that trial judge misdirected the jury in assessing comments about the 2016 assault
- Lee Wai-ka, 31, remains in detention as prosecutors consider retrial
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Lee Wai-ka, a former police officer, appears for his rape trial at the High Court on November 27, 2017. Photo: Chris Lau