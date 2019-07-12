Lot Chan, chief pharmacist at the Department of Health’s drug office, poses with a box of genuine vaccine and (right) Kwan Kin-keung, head of intellectual property investigation bureau at the Customs and Excise Department, shows what is believed to be a box of counterfeit vaccine on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Customs seize 76 boxes of suspected counterfeit HPV vaccines in Hong Kong after patient complains of redness and swelling at injected area
- Health Department received more than 1,000 complaints related to HPV vaccines this year
- Vaccines are being tested for ingredients as chief pharmacist urges people to get shots only from doctors they trust
