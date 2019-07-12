Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lot Chan, chief pharmacist at the Department of Health’s drug office, poses with a box of genuine vaccine and (right) Kwan Kin-keung, head of intellectual property investigation bureau at the Customs and Excise Department, shows what is believed to be a box of counterfeit vaccine on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Law and Crime

Customs seize 76 boxes of suspected counterfeit HPV vaccines in Hong Kong after patient complains of redness and swelling at injected area

  • Health Department received more than 1,000 complaints related to HPV vaccines this year
  • Vaccines are being tested for ingredients as chief pharmacist urges people to get shots only from doctors they trust
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 10:51pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lot Chan, chief pharmacist at the Department of Health’s drug office, poses with a box of genuine vaccine and (right) Kwan Kin-keung, head of intellectual property investigation bureau at the Customs and Excise Department, shows what is believed to be a box of counterfeit vaccine on Friday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.