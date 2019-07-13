Police officers backed off when protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1, waiting until midnight to disperse the crowds. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong police ‘to stay on defensive’ while dealing with radical protesters and will only escalate approach if there is violence or occupation of major roads
- Force understands police community relations have chilled and want to avoid confrontation
- Keeping minimal police presence could help ease the tension, says former police superintendent Clement Lai Ka-chi
More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging the president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Emotional Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens up to political allies at private dinner while city’s police force braces for another weekend of protests
- Lam spoke candidly to members of Hong Kong Construction Association and made enigmatic remark about whether she would see them again next year
- Protesters gear up for marches in Sheung Shui and Sha Tin as another mass rally outside city’s legislature, called for July 21, will seek Lam’s resignation
