Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers backed off when protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1, waiting until midnight to disperse the crowds. Photo: EPA
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police ‘to stay on defensive’ while dealing with radical protesters and will only escalate approach if there is violence or occupation of major roads

  • Force understands police community relations have chilled and want to avoid confrontation
  • Keeping minimal police presence could help ease the tension, says former police superintendent Clement Lai Ka-chi
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 9:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:16am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers backed off when protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1, waiting until midnight to disperse the crowds. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging the president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Emotional Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens up to political allies at private dinner while city’s police force braces for another weekend of protests

  • Lam spoke candidly to members of Hong Kong Construction Association and made enigmatic remark about whether she would see them again next year
  • Protesters gear up for marches in Sheung Shui and Sha Tin as another mass rally outside city’s legislature, called for July 21, will seek Lam’s resignation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 11:17pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:49am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging the president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.