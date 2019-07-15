Channels

Riot police push forward at an extradition bill protest in Mong Kok on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Exhausted, stressed and insulted: Hong Kong police officers soldier on through physical and emotional pain brought by extradition protests

  • Officers speak of immense pressure brought on by extradition protests. ‘Sometimes we think we can handle it,’ an inspector says
  • Some faced verbal abuse and violence from protesters – as well as cyberbullying and threats
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:11am, 15 Jul, 2019

Riot police push forward at an extradition bill protest in Mong Kok on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside New Town Plaza mall. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Pitched battles on Hong Kong streets and inside shopping malls as police move to clear extradition bill protesters after stand-off

  • At least seven police injured, and an unknown number of demonstrators, after riot personnel move in to clear hundreds of protesters
  • Violence followed a Sunday afternoon rally through the centre of Sha Tin attended by tens of thousands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Zoe Low  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 3:27pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:12am, 15 Jul, 2019

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside New Town Plaza mall. Photo: Reuters
