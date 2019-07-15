Riot police push forward at an extradition bill protest in Mong Kok on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong
Exhausted, stressed and insulted: Hong Kong police officers soldier on through physical and emotional pain brought by extradition protests
- Officers speak of immense pressure brought on by extradition protests. ‘Sometimes we think we can handle it,’ an inspector says
- Some faced verbal abuse and violence from protesters – as well as cyberbullying and threats
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside New Town Plaza mall. Photo: Reuters
Pitched battles on Hong Kong streets and inside shopping malls as police move to clear extradition bill protesters after stand-off
- At least seven police injured, and an unknown number of demonstrators, after riot personnel move in to clear hundreds of protesters
- Violence followed a Sunday afternoon rally through the centre of Sha Tin attended by tens of thousands
