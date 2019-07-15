Customs officers have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of trafficking cocaine from Ethiopia. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong customs officials arrest 76-year-old man on suspicion of trafficking HK$2.3 million worth of cocaine from Ethiopia
- Total amount of suspected cocaine was 2.1kg with an estimated street value of HK$2.3 million
- Man arrested when flattened slab of the suspected drug was found hidden in a false suitcase compartment
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Customs officers have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of trafficking cocaine from Ethiopia. Photo: Warton Li