The fire on an MTR train in 2017 injured at least 18 people and caused the death of the arsonist. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong man who torched MTR train in 2017 was unstable and tried to kill family, Coroner’s Court inquest hears
- ‘I thought he wanted us to die with him,’ says wife of Cheung Kam-fai, who injured 18 people when he set fire to train – and himself
- Witnesses recount how carriage became an inferno as Cheung shouted and splashed flammable liquid
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The fire on an MTR train in 2017 injured at least 18 people and caused the death of the arsonist. Photo: Facebook