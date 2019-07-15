Channels

Bystanders are caught up in the trouble in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Frontline police warn they may seek legal advice to find ways to keep them from danger as Hong Kong protest violence escalates

  • The 25,000-strong Junior Police Officers’ Association says management should not deploy them to places where their safety will be endangered
  • Police chief Stephen Lo pledges in a meeting with four associations to make their safety the priority when planning strategy
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 8:56pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:59pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Bystanders are caught up in the trouble in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
