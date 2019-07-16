Channels

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong who returned fire with umbrellas and bottles. Photo: Reuters
Head wounds, a severed finger, police and protesters in hospital: how a peaceful rally in Hong Kong descended into bloodshed and chaos in Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza mall

  • Protesters and local councillors blame police who ‘blocked demonstrators from exiting shopping centre into nearby MTR station’
  • Demoralised officers hit out at management’s ‘public relations’ exercise and say they were forced to act after being hit with objects thrown from above
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:23am, 16 Jul, 2019

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hong Kong who returned fire with umbrellas and bottles. Photo: Reuters
Bystanders are caught up in the trouble in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam offers solace to injured police as frontline officers warn of reaching breaking point amid protest violence

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says police were ‘very professional and restrained’ but were attacked by ‘rioters’ whose actions will not be tolerated
  • Police chief Stephen Lo pledges to make officers’ safety the priority when planning strategy – as weary force members say they need protection
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 8:56pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:13am, 16 Jul, 2019

Bystanders are caught up in the trouble in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
