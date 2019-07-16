A group of men pleaded guilty at the Court of First Instance on Tuesday to sexual offences against a girl who was in her first year of secondary school. Photo: Roy Issa
Four Hong Kong men admit sex offences against girl, 12, at public toilet in Sun Chui shopping centre, Sha Tin
- Form One victim told she would be kidnapped and starved if she revealed her ordeal
- Judge describes the case as ‘borderline rape’ ahead of High Court sentencing later this month
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A group of men pleaded guilty at the Court of First Instance on Tuesday to sexual offences against a girl who was in her first year of secondary school. Photo: Roy Issa