Protester To Kai-wa attends Sha Tin Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with assaulting officers on Sunday, including biting through a police sergeant’s ring finger. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protester appears in court accused of biting off police officer’s finger during extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin
- The 22-year-old and one other defendant, also on officer assault charges, granted bail by magistrate on Tuesday
- Demonstrators appear in court in connection with Sunday’s violent clashes, which led to arrest of about 50 people
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
There were fresh outbreaks of violence in Hong Kong on Sunday, with the New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin a focal point. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police chief condemns ‘rioters’ after extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin leave 22 people in hospital with six in critical or serious condition
- Two people in critical condition in hospital following violence, which leads to arrest of 37 people
- Lawmakers accuse police of taking wrong approach by trying to clear demonstrators from shopping centre
