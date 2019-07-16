Channels

Protester To Kai-wa attends Sha Tin Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with assaulting officers on Sunday, including biting through a police sergeant’s ring finger. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protester appears in court accused of biting off police officer’s finger during extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin

  • The 22-year-old and one other defendant, also on officer assault charges, granted bail by magistrate on Tuesday
  • Demonstrators appear in court in connection with Sunday’s violent clashes, which led to arrest of about 50 people
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 6:45pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:36pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Protester To Kai-wa attends Sha Tin Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with assaulting officers on Sunday, including biting through a police sergeant's ring finger. Photo: Winson Wong
There were fresh outbreaks of violence in Hong Kong on Sunday, with the New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin a focal point. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police chief condemns ‘rioters’ after extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin leave 22 people in hospital with six in critical or serious condition

  • Two people in critical condition in hospital following violence, which leads to arrest of 37 people
  • Lawmakers accuse police of taking wrong approach by trying to clear demonstrators from shopping centre
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Emily Tsang  

Athena Chan  

Karen Zhang  

Published: 9:42am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:07pm, 15 Jul, 2019

There were fresh outbreaks of violence in Hong Kong on Sunday, with the New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin a focal point. Photo: Felix Wong
