Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There were unprecedented scenes of violence in Sha Tin on Sunday as police and protesters fought in a mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police anger has reached boiling point after force is cast as public enemy in extradition bill fiasco while ‘zombie-like’ protesters break law at will, insiders say

  • Plain-clothes police say better tactics are needed while extra equipment cannot protect them from people who want to ‘take officers’ lives by any means’
  • Source says officers have never been so angry, and the reason is because society glorifies radical protesters while putting all the blame on the force
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 9:48am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

There were unprecedented scenes of violence in Sha Tin on Sunday as police and protesters fought in a mall. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.