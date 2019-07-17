There were unprecedented scenes of violence in Sha Tin on Sunday as police and protesters fought in a mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong police anger has reached boiling point after force is cast as public enemy in extradition bill fiasco while ‘zombie-like’ protesters break law at will, insiders say
- Plain-clothes police say better tactics are needed while extra equipment cannot protect them from people who want to ‘take officers’ lives by any means’
- Source says officers have never been so angry, and the reason is because society glorifies radical protesters while putting all the blame on the force
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
