Dr Szeto King-ho of the Hong Kong Emergency Medicine Centre leaving West Kowloon Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong woman, 75, with chronic illnesses stopped breathing less than two minutes after doctor’s house call, court hears
- Coroner questions how doctor for Lai Loi-heung stated her name and gender wrongly in report, while also misspelling medication
- Dr Szeto King-ho apologises for silly mistakes attributed to transcribing by nurse, but insists he had suggested that patient be sent to hospital
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
